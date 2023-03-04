On Shane Warne’s 1st Death Anniversary, Cricket Australia Remembers Him With Special Video

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne died at the age of 52 following a sudden heart attack in Thailand on March 4 last year. Warne’s untimely death had left the whole cricket fraternity shell-shocked. His family and numerous cricketers have shared heartfelt messages, photos and clips of the Australian great to mark his first death anniversary on March 4.

Cricket Australia, in its tribute, shared a clip of Warne’s innumerable amazing wicket-taking deliveries. The official Instagram handle of Cricket Australia posted the video on social media. “Bowled, Warne," read the caption.

The video went viral in no time garnering more than 341k views on Instagram. Needless to say, fans and followers of the game flooded the comments section with messages of love and admiration for Shane Warne. Here are some reactions.

“The view that Adam Gilchrist and Ian Healy enjoyed, they knew it’s very very special. Cricket misses Shane Warne," wrote one Instagram user.

A certain social media user branded Shane Warne as the greatest bowler of all time. “Greatest bowler of all time," the comment read.

Another person voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “These kinds of legends are never reborn."

One Instagram user showered his praise on Warne by commenting, “Greatest of all time who served the game with ability and strength, one of the smartest cricket brains and true entertainer. Miss you legend.. greatest of all time."

“The Wizard of Australia. There will never be another Shane Warne. He was truly the one and only of his kind. Miss you Warnie and thank you for all the memories," commented another person.

Shane Warne, with 708 scalps to his name, is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. Only former Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him, with 800 scalps to his name. Warne, just at the age of 24, had stunned the cricket world with his iconic ‘ball of the century’ to dismiss Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993.

Shane Warne retired from cricket in 2013. Overall, he represented Australia 145 times. In ODIs, he has 293 wickets after making 194 appearances. He also led Rajasthan Royals to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the inaugural season of the completion in 2008. After featuring in 55 matches, Warne claimed 57 wickets in IPL.

