On this Day in 2006: Jason Gillespie Slams Double Ton Against Bangladesh

Back in the 2000s, Australia was the best team in the world across formats, hands down. No matter the situation, there was somebody from the team who would bail them out of trouble and win the match. On other days, they were simply terrific and won matches without flexing a muscle. On this day, their premier fast bowler — Jason Gillespie created a record, not for his bowling, but batting instead.

In a Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, the lanky player smashed an unbeaten 201 from 425 balls, after coming into bat as a nightwatchman. His innings included 26 fours and two sixes, as he strung a 320-run partnership with Michael Hussey. The latter also scored 182. Hapless Bangladesh were no match to the mighty Australians as they kept on piling the runs.

Apart from the two centurions, Phil Jaques (66) and Ricky Ponting (52), also scored fifties and took the Aussies to a mammoth score of 581-4. As far as match is concerned, after batting first, the hosts were bundled out for 197.

Only Rajin Saleh could provide some resistance and scored 71, otherwise no other player looked comfortable batting against the likes of Gillespie, Stuart McGill and Shane Warne. The trio returned with three wickets each in the first innings.

Come the second innings, hosts displayed much better batting and went on to score 304. This time around Shahriar Nafees and Mohammad Rafique got fifties and tried to delay the inevitable. Finally, they lost the match by an innings and 80 runs. Here, Warne returned with a fifer.

