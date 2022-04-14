On This Day in 2013: Eoin Morgan's 21-ball 47 vs SRH in IPL

England’s limited-overs format skipper Eoin Morgan is a proven match winner and has often bailed out the team from crunch situations with his power-hitting abilities. The 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Morgan plying his trade for the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Throughout the tournament, the 34-year-old played many match-defining knocks. However, one of the finest innings of his run in IPL 2013 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The toss went in the favor of KKR skipper Gambhir and he elected to bat first. The franchise got off to a good start as Gambhir along with Manvinder Bisla stitched a partnership of 59 runs in 8 overs. The same was followed by Gambhir getting into another partnership with Jacques Kallis and the two scored 53 and 41 runs respectively.

Though KKR managed to build partnerships in the middle, they were heading towards a below-par total owing to the slow run-rate. However, after the captain lost his wicket in the 14th over, Eoin Morgan came to bat at number four and managed to lit up the dug-out of KKR by playing a blistering knock.

Morgan faced a total of 21 deliveries and launched an assault on the Hyderabad bowlers towards the end of the innings. He smashed a whopping 47 runs in just 21 deliveries. Morgan’s innings included five boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 223.81. However, before the batsman could do more damage, he got out due to a run-out. Morgan’s innings propelled Kolkata to an above-par total of 180 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 181, Hyderabad could score only 132 runs in 20 overs and lost the game by 48 runs. Though Gautam Gambhir was named as the Player of the Match, the game was truly owned by Eoin Morgan.

