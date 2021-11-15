On This Day in 1947: Don Bradman Scored 100th First-class Hundred

Australia’s Don Bradman is unarguably the finest batter of all time. In his illustrious cricket career of 22 years, Bradman achieved a lot of milestones and glory to establish himself as the greatest of all time. One illustrious feat recorded by Bradman that shines among the rest is his 100 first-class hundreds. The Australian legend entered his name in the elusive list of players with 100 centuries in first-class cricket on November 15, 1947.

Though there are 25 players who have scored 100 first-class centuries, Bradman is the only one to smash his 100th century in a losing cause. His 100th hundred in FC cricket came against the touring Indian side at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It was also his 8th and last of his 117 FC hundreds which came in a losing cause.

The match between India and Australia XI saw the visitors batting first and posting a score of 326. Gul Muhammad was the standout player from the Indian side with an impressive knock of 85 runs.

In reply, Australia was in trouble early in the innings as they lost both their opening batters cheaply. Bradman was the only Australian batter to show some intent and class with the willow as he slammed unbeaten 172 runs.

His knock was laced with 18 boundaries and a single maximum. Bradman stayed on the crease for as many as 177 minutes before finally falling to Vijay Hazare. Bradman had hit a single off Gogumal Kishenchand to become the only Australian batter to score 100 FC centuries.

On the back of the exploits by Bradman, Australia reached a massive total of 380 runs to take a lead. India returned with 304 runs in the third innings while Australia could score only 203 and lost the game by 47 runs. Bradman lost his wicket at a paltry total of 26 in Australia’s second batting innings.

