On This Day in 1952: Pakistan Register Their Maiden Test Win Defeating India

The Pakistan tour of India comprising five-match Test series was monumental in more than one way. Five years after the partition, it was the first time that India and Pakistan locked horns with each other on the match field. Also, Pakistan were playing their first-ever Test match when they faced India in the first Test of the five-match series at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

The first Test match between the two sides saw India scripting a comfortable victory by an innings and 70 runs to etch their name in the history books. Pakistan bounced back stronger in the next game as they scripted their maiden Test victory against India in the purest format of the game.

Playing at the University Ground in Lucknow, Pakistan thrashed India by an innings and 43 runs. This was also Pakistan’s first victory in the Test format. The match began with India batting first as the coin flipped in the favor of the Indian skipper Lala Amarnath. India succumbed to a dismal outing in the first innings.

The hosts could muster only 106 runs as Pakistan bowlers gave no room for the Indian batters to settle in the middle. The opening batter Pankaj Roy was the highest run-getter as he added 30 runs to the scoreboard. Apart from Pankaj, no other Indian player could score 15 + runs.

The visitors, on the other hand, were absolutely brilliant with the willow. The opening batter Nazar Mohammad slammed 124 runs to steer Pakistan to a stunning score of 331 runs. Nazar remained not out till the very end to ensure that Pakistan reach an above-par score and inch closer to victory.

In response, India had a chance to redeem themselves in the third innings. However, the hosts failed to live up to the reputation. The hosts again failed to show intent with the bat as they suffered another collapse. The skipper tried to do damage control by adding 61 runs but it wasn’t enough to bail India out of the crisis.

Pakistan’s Fazal Mahmood ran through India’s batting order to pick seven wickets and stop India at a score of 182 runs. Therefore, Pakistan were handed an easy victory by an innings and 43 runs.

