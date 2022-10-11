On This Day in 1956: Slowest Opening Day in Test History Between Pakistan and Australia, with only 95 Runs Scored

On this day in 1956, Australia toured Pakistan for a one-off Test match scheduled to be played in Karachi. At the time, Australia were known for their batting prowess, while Pakistan were popular for their swing and playing in Karachi, the conditions favored the bowl. However, the one-off Test between the two sides is to be remembered as the opening day recorded the slowest innings in the history of Test cricket. While wickets were tumbling away, scoring runs seemed to be the hardest on an opening day.

Australian captain Ian Johnson won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test. Colin McDonald and Jim Burke opened for the visitors, but Burke was the first to depart with an outside edge on Fazal Mahmood’s delivery, scoring four runs. Entering at No 3, Neil Harvey scored 2 runs being bowled clean by Mahmood, returning the pavilion within no time. On a roll, Mahmood removed opener McDonald for 17, as the score read 24/3.

Ian Craig walked to the crease and within a span of barely two minutes, Craig walked back to the pavilion departing for a duck after being dismissed by Mahmood. Keith Miller was able to score 21 before becoming Mahmood’s fifth wicket. Australia collapsed as Mahmood’s 6/34 and Khan Mohammad’s 4/43 bundled out the visitors for a paltry 80 runs on the first day.

The day was not over as Pakistan openers came out to bat, which saw Hanif Mohammad being dismissed for a duck by Miller and Alimuddin adding 10 runs on the board before being dismissed by Ron Archer. At the end of the opening day, the score read Australia 80 (first innings) vs Pakistan 15/2. A total of 95 runs was scored and 12 wickets were claimed. It is to-date recorded as the slowest opening day in terms of runs in Test history.

