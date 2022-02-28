On This Day in 1983: Vivian Richard's Quickfire 61 Off 36 Balls Starred in West Indies' Victory Against India

Former West Indies batter Sir Vivian Richards highlighted the importance of power hitting in cricket years before it became mainstream with the arrival of the shortest format of the game, T20. In an era where batters were expected to play slow while settling on the crease, Richards launched an attack on his opposition bowlers right from the very first ball. Richard’s career is starred with several innings where he showcased his impeccable power-hitting skills and one such inning was on this very day, February 28 in 1983, against India. Scoring 61off just 36 balls, Richards led the West Indies team in a fiery run-chase to seal the Test match at Jamaica

India was touring the Carribeans for a five-match Test series and in the very first game at Kingston Jamaica, the team managed to surprise the hosts with their performance. Being put to bat first, the India team scored 251 runs in the first innings banking on Yashpal Sharma’s resilient 63 off 270 deliveries and an unexpected 68 run innings by Balwinder Sandhu batting at number 9. Sandhu and Sharma together stitch a 131-run partnership for the 8th wicket.

Advertisement

In reply, the West Indies scored 254 with opener Gordon Greenidge emerging as the top scorer with 70 off 249 balls. Though several other Caribbean batters got off to a good start, they failed to convert it into a big score.

With a trail of just 3 runs, the Indian team began its second innings and scored 81 for the loss of 3 wickets at the end of day three. Day 4 was washed off due to weather conditions and the Indian fans were almost sure about the chances of a loss. But the face of Andy Roberts ran through the Indian batting lineup and from the score of 112 for 4, the Indian side was bundled up for 173 giving the hosts a 171 target.

Advertisement

The target was not big but the Caribbean team had less than a day to chase it down. With an eye on win, the West Indies batters launched a blistering attack on the Indian bowlers. The Test match looked more like a limited game and when Viv Richards walked out to bat at number 4, the chase got even more intense.

Taking his team forward from 65 for 2, Richards hit five boundaries and four sixes to score 61off 36 balls before getting out. By the Richards was dismissed, the game was almost in grip of the Caribbean team which eventually chased the 171 run target in less than 26 overs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here