On This Day in 1991: When India and West Indies Play Out a Thrilling ODI Tie

Over two decades ago, on this day, India and West Indies played out a thrilling tie in a day-night One Day International (ODI) match during the Benson and Hedges World Series 1991-92 in Perth. After winning the toss, then West Indies skipper Richie Richardson invited Mohammad Azharuddin-led Team India to bat first. Richardson’s decision to field first was also backed by his bowlers as they removed Indian opener Kris Srikkanth from the attack for the individual score of 3 runs off 8 balls.

Following Srikkanth’s departure, Sanjay Manjrekar joined flamboyant Ravi Shastri at the crease. The two did their best to dodge the fiery attack by the Windies bowlers but were not able to do much as Anderson Cummins removed Manjrekar from the attack to leave India reeling at 35/2. Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar walked to bat at number four and was dismissed within the span of six runs.

After that, it was just a matter of time before India’s batting collapsed and they were bowled out for the paltry total of 126 runs in 47.4 overs. Shastri was the pick of the batter from the Indian side.

He scored 33 runs off 110 balls. Other than Shastri, only three others players – Pravin Amre (20 runs off 50 balls), Sanjay Manjrekar (15 runs off 39 balls) and Manoj Prabhakar (13 runs off 22 balls) – were able to score runs in double-digit. What makes India’s performance even more questionable is that as many as three players were removed from the crease via a runout.

Curtly Ambrose was the pick of the bowler for the West Indies. He bagged two wickets while giving away nine runs in 8.4 overs to take the player of the match honour home.

Chasing 127 runs to win – it should have been an easy win for the West Indies side. But that’s not what happened as Indian bowlers’ wreaked havoc on their opposition and in the process bundle them out for 126 runs to record a tie.

Subroto Banerjee starred with the ball for India, picking three wickets while giving away 30 runs. Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath picked two wickets each while Manoj Prabhakar and Sachin Tendulkar bagged one scalp each.

