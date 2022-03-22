On This Day in 1992: South Africa, England Play Out Bizarre World Cup Semi-final

On this day, March 22, 1992, one of the most controversial incidents occured in the sport. South Africa’s hopes of winning the prestigious World Cup went into shambles as an abrupt and unfair rule was imposed in the semi-finals clash of the 1992 ICC World Cup between Proteas and England in Sydney. An unusual ending to an international clash, that too, on the grandest stage of them all, a rain-hit match saw South Africa needing 22 runs in 1 delivery instead of 13 deliveries. The hopes of the Proteas was crushed and is till date debated if South Africa were robbed of the opportunity to advance to the finals.

A decision South Africa captain Kepler Wessels would regret to this day as the Proteas skipper won the toss and elected to field first in the semi-finals clash against England, on a cloudy and windy day in Sydney, with the match overs being brought down from 50 to 45. Skipper Graham Gooch and Ian Botham opened for England, however, the captain was the first one to depart as Allan Donald removed him for 2.

Botham followed soon as Meyrick Pringle clean bowled the opener, being dismissed for 21. Alec Stewart and Graeme Hick carried England onwards and stitched a 71-run partnership with Hick reaching his half-century before Stewart was removed for 33 by Brian McMillan. The rest of the England line-up managed to add contributable runs to the board as England posted with 252/6 in 45 overs.

Staring at 253 to chase, South Africa had a tremendous run in the tournament and were looking sharp. Opener Andrew Hudson posted 46, Adrian Kuiper (36) and Jonty Rhodes (43) were instrumental in the chase and reached 231/6 in 42.5 overs, when it started raining.

Unusual decisions were made, which saw two overs being deducted after the rain stopped. South Africa needed 22 runs in 13 balls originally, but due to the rain-affected clash, the runs needed to score remained almost the same, but the deliveries were brought down from 13 to 1. Due to the flabbergasting rain rule, South Africa were helpless in the matter as the side needed 21 runs in 1 delivery.

The unsettling rain rule smashed the hopes of South Africa reaching the finals, and also their search for a World Cup win. Many argued over the slow over-rate, the decision to cut down deliveries that would do no justice to South Africa and the fact that the rain rule was not enforced when the clash commenced ten minutes late.

England went on to win the semi-final clash by 19 runs, advancing to the finals of the 1992 World Cup. England faced Pakistan in the finals, which saw the Imran Khan-led side beat England by 22 runs, winning the 1992 World Cup.

