On This Day in 1992: Spin Wizard Shane Warne Makes His Test Debut vs India

Perhaps the greatest spinner to have ever played the game, Australia’s Shane Warne made his debut on this day 26 years back in 1992 against India in Sydney. This was not an ideal start as he ended with figures of 1/150, with his only wicket being that of Man-of-the-Match Ravi Shastri. The right-hander was caught by Dean Jones for 206. It was a high-scoring affair and the match ended in a draw.

Warne did not fare any better in the fourth Test match at Adelaide Oval where he finished with figures of 0/78. He ended this series with figures of 1/228 and this saw him being dropped for the fifth Test.

After he was dropped, Warne went back to the drawing board, worked on his action and honed his skills. All these efforts paid dividends as he established himself as the best spinner to have ever played the game.

He went on to play a total of 145 Test matches where he picked up 708 wickets, the second-most in the format just behind Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan. He picked up 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests which is also the second highest behind Murali’s 67 fifers.

Warne has also featured in 194 one day internationals where he has picked up 293 wickets. In this format, he made his debut against New Zealand at Wellington in March 1993.

He was also known to possess a sharp tactical brain and although, he never could captain Australia consistently, he got to show his leadership prowess in the Indian Premier League. In the inaugural season, he led Rajasthan Royals, an unfancied side, to victory in 2008.

Warne is now a cricket broadcaster and can be heard commentating on several matches all across the globe.

