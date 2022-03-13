On This Day in 1993: Vinod Kambli Joins Elite List of Batters to Score Successive Double-Tons

On this day in 1993, veteran Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli registered back-to-back double centuries in Test cricket to join an illustrious club.

He achieved the feat in March 1993 during India’s solitary Test match versus Zimbabwe in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, now known as Arun Jaitley Stadium. Prior to this, he had hammered a match-winning 224 against England at the Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai.

Riding on his double tons, India won the Wankhede as well as Delhi Test against England and Zimbabwe, respectively.

At the time, he was only the third cricketer to score consecutive double hundreds in the longest format of the game after Sir Donald Bradman and Wally Hammond. Later, Kumar Sangakkara (2007), Michael Clarke (2012) and Virat Kohli (2017) also joined the elite list.

How the match between India and Zimbabwe panned out?

After winning the toss, then Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin opted to bat first.

Kambli walked to bat at number three following the early fall of opener Manoj Prabhakar. After that, he anchored India’s innings by adding 100-run partnerships with second opener Navjot Sidhu, Sachin Tendulkar and Azharuddin.

He was eventually dismissed at the score of 227 by John Traicos, who finished the innings with three wickets.

Kambli’s knock came off 301 balls and was studded with 28 boundaries. Propelled by his double ton, India posted a mammoth total of 536/7 before declaring their innings in 132 overs.

In reply, India bundled out the touring side for 322 to enforce the follow-on. Andy Flower scored 115 runs off 236 balls while Grant Flower contributed with 96 runs.

For India, Anil Kumble and Maninder Singh picked three wickets each.

Zimbabwe managed 201/10 in 95.5 overs during their second innings to lose the match by an innings and 13 runs.

Kumble and Maninder shared nine wickets between them during Zimbabwe’s second innings.

