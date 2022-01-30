On This Day in 1994: Kapil Dev Equaled Richard Hadlee's Record of 431 Test Wickets

Unlike today, in the past, the label ‘all-rounder’ was rarely applied to someone unless they consistently excelled in both areas of the game. As written by Javed Miandad in his autobiography Cutting Edge, “Imran (Khan), (Ian) Botham, Kapil (Dev) and (Richard) Hadlee are in a separate class altogether. These four are genuine all-rounders, each of whom could have made it into their national Test side as either as a batsman or bowler."

They were a force to be reckoned with because of their agility and ability to deviate from the norm. This was particularly true in the case of Kapil Dev. He was unorthodox in an era when Indian cricket was dominated by spin, and his raw pace had the opposition jumping at the crease.

He was soon on his way to become India’s all-time leading wicket-taker, and only the second bowler, after Sir Richard Hadlee, to reach 400 Test wickets. On January 30, 1994, the day the former Indian captain made history, Bengaluru hosted the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka. India had won the toss and opted to bat first, which they dutifully did on a good batting surface.

Sri Lanka was beaten to 188 for 8, with Kapil Dev behind Richard Hadlee’s 431 Test wickets by two wickets. To equal the record, it appeared that he would have to wait until the third Test. But fate had decided upon that particular day itself and he soon dismissed Pramodya Wickramasinghe and Don Anurasiri and with it, he made history by equaling Sir Hadlee’s 431 Test wickets. The Test was won by India by an innings and 95 runs, claiming the series for them.

The dual celebrations of Kapil Dev’s new record and India’s victory were carried out amidst much fanfare. M. Azharuddin, the Indian captain who was named “man of the match," presented the trophy to Kapil Dev in a sporting gesture that was very well received by the general public.

