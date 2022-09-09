On This Day in 1994: Sachin Tendulkar Scored Maiden ODI Century in his 79th Match

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar- the name is not just any other mention but an emotion for crores of Indian cricket fans. Sachin not only played the game of cricket but changed the game forever in his own ways. In his career spanning over two decades, Sachin broke an uncountable number of batting records and also became the first batsman to score hundred centuries in international cricket.

While Sachin finished off his ODI career with 49 centuries, for the first five years of his career, he could never convert any start into a century. It was on September 09, 1994, that master blaster registered his first ODI ton and there was no looking back ever since.

Sachin started off as a middle-order batsman for India and before getting his maiden ODI hundred he had scored 2126 runs in 78 games. But the morning of September 9, 1994, came with the beginning of a glorious chapter of international cricket. Sachin smashed 110 off 130 balls and not only registered his maiden ODI ton but also helped his team beat the mighty Australian team.

Winning the toss, India elected to bat first against Australia in the third match of the triangular series also featuring hosts Sri Lanka. Sachin walked in to bat with Manoj Prabhakar and the duo gave a stable start to the team and stiched 87 partnership for the first wicket.

Prabhakar was dismissed for 20 and wickets started to fall in quick succession. While some batsmen got good starts only Vinod Kambli managed to cross the marks of 40 runs. However, on one side of the crease, Tendulkar stood like a strong pillar and guided the team to a total of 246/8.

Taking on the Australian bowling lineup, Sachin also completed his century and played some glorious shorts in all parts of the ground.

In reply, Australia was bundled up at the score of 215 and India won the match by 31 runs.

