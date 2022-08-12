On This Day in 1997: Sanath Jayasuriya Became the Fourth Batsmen to be Dismissed for 199

Mathematically, there isn’t much difference between numbers 199 and 200. However, for a batsman, there’s a world of difference between scoring 199 runs and smashing 200. Reaching the elusive figure of 200 in the purest format of the game is nothing less than a dream for most of the players. However, there have been players who were unfortunate to get dismissed while batting at 199.

On August 12, 1997, Sri Lanka’s opening batsman Sanath Jayasuriya became the fourth player to be dismissed at the unlucky number of 199. Before, Jayasuriya, the other three batters who lost their wicket at 199 include the likes of Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Matthew Elliott.

Sri Lanka was up against India in the last Test of the two-match series at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo when Jayasuriya became a part of the list. The first innings of the game saw the hosts posting 332 runs on the scoreboard. Aravinda de Silva was the wrecker-in-chief for the island nation as he played a delightful knock of 146 runs off 226 deliveries.

In reply, India outclassed Sri Lanka as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly smashed a century each. Ganguly was the highest run-getter for India with 147 runs while Tendulkar had 139 runs under his belt. Owing to the exploits by two of the finest Indian batters, the visitors reached a score of 375 to take a lead by 43 runs.

The third innings of the Test match became a part of the history courtesy of Jayasuriya. The opening batsman raced to a score of 199 after facing just 226 deliveries. His knock was laced 21 boundaries and two maximums at a strike rate of 88.05. The batsman was all set to hammer a double century, however, his plans were spoilt by Abey Kuruvilla, who dismissed Jayasuriya at 199.

Jayasuriya’s splendid knock helped his team in declaring their innings at 415/7 and set a target of 373 to India. Chasing in the fourth innings, India made 281 at the loss of five wickets as the Test match, and the series ended in a draw.

