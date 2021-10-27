On This Day in 2000: Sri Lankan Spin Wizard Muttiah Muralitharan Takes 7 Wickets Against India in ODI

Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan is regarded as the greatest ever to spin the ball. The veteran was an absolute legend when it comes to the 50-over format and holds the record of being the highest wicket-taker in One Day Internationals. Throughout his cricket career, Muralitharan has produced a lot of sensational spells, however, his best in the One Day format came against India.

Sri Lanka were up against India in the sixth match of the Coco Cola Champions Trophy in 2000 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The match saw sheer brilliance by Muralitharan as he steered his team to a clinical victory by 68 runs. As the coin flipped in the favour of Men in Blue, Sri Lanka were put to bat first in the 50-over match.

Though Sri Lanka had a torrid start with the willow, the team made a comeback owing to Marvan Atapattu and Mahela Jayawardene. Mahela finished as the highest run-getter for his team with 128 runs to his credit while Atapattu was the other centurion for the island nation. The two together took the team to an impressive score of 294 runs.

Chasing 295, India couldn’t keep themselves alive in the game. Muralitharan started his exploits early in the match as he gave timely breakthroughs to his team with the ball. The off-break spinner breathed fire with the ball and played a major role in the collapse of the Indian batting unit.

Muralitharan picked seven wickets including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Robin Singh, Vinod Kambli, Yuvraj Singh, Hemang Badani, Vijay Dahiya, and Sunil Joshi. In his ten overs, the spinner conceded just 30 runs while picking seven wickets. The dream spell by Muralitharan earned him the player of the match award while Sri Lanka were handed an easy victory by a massive 68 runs.

For the unversed, the 49-year-old finished his ODI career with a staggering 534 wickets in 350 ODI matches at an economy rate of 3.93 and an average of 23.1.

