On This Day in 2000: Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja Make Their Final Appearance for India in International Cricket

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, and Ajay Jadeja retired from international cricket on June 3, 2000, but unfortunately, they failed to bring the curtain down on their international career on a winning note.

In their last international match, the Indian team conceded a 44-run defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2000, played in Dhaka.

Winning the toss, Pakistan decided to bat first. Opening batters- Saeed Anwar (43 runs off 35 balls) and Imran Nazir (29 runs off 44 balls) - started on a promising note as the duo put up an opening partnership of 74 runs. Anil Kumble earned a crucial breakthrough in the 13th over of the match as he managed to send Anwar back to the dressing room.

Later, Mohammad Yousuf played a stupendous knock to score a century. Yousuf’s 100-run knock (not out) off 112 balls helped his side in scripting a formidable total of 295/7 in 50 overs. His innings was comprised of 9 boundaries and 1 six. Later, Pakistan skipper Moin Khan (46 runs off 47 balls) contributed significantly to register a big total on the board.

Advertisement

For India, Kumble picked up three wickets.

The Sourav Ganguly-led outfit did not look confident enough in their run chase as they lost their first two wickets scoring just 68 runs in 12 overs. Azharuddin came down to bat at number four but his innings lasted for just three balls. The Hyderabad-born former skipper scored one run as he was dismissed by Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzak in the 14th over of the innings.

Azharuddin did fail to do anything impactful but Jadeja had some totally other plans. The Gujarat-born player exhibited a brilliant knock of 93 off 103 balls to bring his side back in the game. Jadeja looked set to score his seventh ODI century in his last international match but eventually, that did not happen. His cameo came to an end in the 48th over of the match after Imran Nazir scalped his solitary wicket of the match.

Jadeja’s valiant effort eventually proved to be insufficient as India were bundled out for 251 in 47.4 overs.

Advertisement

In ODI cricket, Jadeja played 196 matches and amassed 5359 runs at an average of 37.47. He managed to notch up 6 centuries and 30 half-centuries in ODIs.

Azharuddin, in his illustrious ODI career, played 334 matches and scored 9378 runs at an average of 36.92. The former skipper bagged 7 centuries and 58 half centuries in ODIs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here