On This Day in 2004: Michael Clarke Scored Debut Test Hundred Against India in Bangalore

The stage was all set for a grand clash between the mighty Australian and Indian team in the first Test (October 6 -10) of the 2004 Border Gavaskar Series in Bengaluru. Winning the toss, Australia decided to bat first and put some pressure on the hosts. While Indian bowlers were prepared with plans for the experienced Australian batters, it was debutant Michael Clarke who troubled them the most.

Australia was off to a steady start as it slowly crossed the 50 run mark before spinner Harbhajan Singh came in action and dismissed opener Matthey Hayden at the score of 26. India took advantage of the breakthrough and picked wickets at regular intervals to bring Australia to the score of 149 for 4.

In came, Clarke who joined Simon Katich at the crease. The duo slowly started stitching a partnership and despite the fact that it was Clarke’s first Test match, he displayed remarkable patience and skill in facing the likes of Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan. The batters completed their 100 partnership, but soon Katich was bowled out by Kumble at the score of 81.

Advertisement

Clarke, however, stood his ground and started rebuilding the innings with Adam Gilchrist.

Australia completed 300 runs before the stumps on Day 1. Clarke returned on Day 2 to take things forward from the point where he left the previous day and smashed an impressive hundred on debut. The debutant completed his 100 in170 balls and displayed great temperament during the innings.

But his job still was not over. He continued to bat cautiously and was slowly taking the innings forward. Gilchrist, on the other hand, played a fiery knock and registered a ton in just 103 balls. However, soon after his hundred, Gilchrist was dismissed by Harbhajan.

Australia was now over the 400 mark and had got a good grip on the match. A large part of this firm grip was credited to Clarke’s hundred that soon turned into a 150 score. The visitors were finally bowled out for 474 that included Clarke’s 151

Advertisement

However, the pressure of a big total ensured the Indian wicket kept falling at regular intervals. And India was bowled out at 246. Australia returned to add another 228 runs before getting all out and set a target of 457 runs for India.

Advertisement

The pitch of the fourth innings and the pressure of gigantic total proved to be too much for the Indian batting line up and the team was bundled up after scoring 239 giving the visitors a 217 victory.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here