On This Day in 2007: When India's Top Four Pile Up Test Records Against Bangladesh

On this day in 2007, the top four Indian batsmen – Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid – smashed respective centuries against Bangladesh to achieve a unique feat. The incident took place during the first innings of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh of the two-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Riding on historic centuries from Karthik, Jaffer, Dravid and Tendulkar, India won the match by an innings and 239 and in the process, clinched the series 1-0.The first match between India and Bangladesh was drawn.

Batting first, Indian openers — Karthik and Jaffer — gave the visitors a flying start as the duo stitched a 175-run partnership for the first wicket. After that, Karthik was forced to retire hurt after sustaining an injury. However, Jaffer continued his brilliant run from the other end and soon reached the three-digit mark.

After scoring 138 runs off 229 balls, Jaffer retired too and did not bat again in the match. His impressive knock was laced with 17 boundaries. After Karthik was forced to retire, Indian skipper Dravid walked to bat at number three and took control of the match. Tendulkar joined his skipper in the middle after Jaffer walked back to the stands.

The duo added 127 runs for the first wicket before Dravid was removed from the attack by Mohammad Rafique. He scored 129 runs off 176 balls with the help of 15 fours and one six.

After Dravid’s departure, Karthik returned to the crease and went on to score a century before falling to Mashrafe Mortaza. He scored 129 runs off 212 balls. Karthik’s knock was laced with 16 fours. Tendulkar remained unbeaten at 122.

Interestingly, it was the first time in the history of the game when the top four batters of a team scored centuries in an innings of a Test match. India declared their inning at 610 for 3. In reply, Bangladesh scored 118/10 and 253/10 in their first and second innings, respectively, as India won the match.

