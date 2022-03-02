On This Day in 2008: Virat Kohli-led Team India Beat South Africa to Clinch U-19 Cricket World Cup

On this day, March 2, 2008, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team won the ICC Under-19 World Cup beating South Africa in the final of the tournament by 12 runs (D/L Method) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A young and aggressive side won all their group matches and kept a perfect winning record in the tournament, however, a rainy final displayed India’s true temperament as the young lads held their nerves to win their second U-19 World Cup title at the time.

Apart from the future India captain Virat Kohli coming out as one of the biggest stars, Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja were also players who later made it big with the national cricket team.

Rain playing spoilsport and delaying matters in Kuala Lumpur, the players patiently awaited for some field time. South Africa won the toss and elected to field, testing India on a challenging track at the Kinara Academy Oval. Taruwar Kohli and Shreevats Goswami opened for India, but a young Wayne Parnell jolted the Indians early by removing Taruwar for 1. Goswami joined in soon, returning to the pavilion after scoring 6 runs.

Tanmay Srivastava and captain Virat Kohli held on. However, the partnership could not last as Kohli was removed by Pieter Malan. Saurabh Tiwary and Manish Pandey scored 20 runs each before being removed. However, the inputs added were crucial as India were bowled out for 159 in 45.4 overs.

However, rain hit Kuala Lumpur once again which saw the target set from 159 to 116 for South Africa in 25 overs.

Opening for South Africa, Pieter Malan, and JJ Smuts tested the new ball first before Malan was the first wicket for India with the opener departing for 2. The first jolt was more than enough for South Africa to come under pressure, which resulted in No. 3 Rilee Rossouw being dismissed by Ajitesh Argal. JJ Smuts was the next to depart after being removed via run-out, with the score reading 11/3 in 7.4 overs.

Reeza Hendricks and South Africa captain Parnell hung on and showed true grit, which frustrated India for a while before Jadeja managed to get the breakthrough, dismissing Hendricks for 35. Parnell’s wicket was crucial for India as Siddarth Kaul bowled out the skipper for 29.

The lower order were not able to handle the pressure as South Africa ended with 103/8 in 25 overs, which saw India winning the finals by 12 runs (D/L method) and clinching their second U-19 World Cup title. Fast forward to 2022, India have now won the U-19 World Cup five times – 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022.

