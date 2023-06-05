On This Day in 2009: Netherlands Stun England in T20 World Cup Thriller | WATCH

ON THIS DAY IN 2009: After a blockbuster inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, the next edition in 2009 commenced with a game between England and the Netherlands at the Lord’s in London. Not much was expected from the game as many believed that it was a one-sided affair with England tipped for a comfortable victory.

However, the Netherlands caused a massive upset as they outplayed the English side in a last-ball thriller by four wickets.

The encounter got underway with the visiting skipper Jeroen Smits winning the toss and inviting the hosts to put total on the board. Batting first, England got off to a flying start as the opening pair of Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright scripted a century stand of 102 runs within just 11.2 overs. However, apart from Bopara and Wright, no other batter took the responsibility to score runs. Thus, the hosts failed to capitalize on the start and could manage just 162 runs in their 20 overs.

Wright was the top run-getter for England with a knock of 71 runs off 49 deliveries. He was ably supported by Bopara who added 46 runs to the scoreboard in 34 balls. For the Netherlands, Ryan ten Doeschate was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets to his name.

Chasing 163, the Netherlands got off to a torrid start as English bowlers kept their hold in the match by picking timely wickets. England dominated the match for a larger part but a sensible knock by Tom de Grooth and small yet valuable contributions by Peter Borren and Ryan took the game away from the hosts.

Tom was the wrecker-in-chief for the Dutch as he scored 49 runs while Peter and Ryan added 30 and 22 runs respectively. Though the English speedster James Anderson presented a good effort by picking three wickets, his efforts went in vain.