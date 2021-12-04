On This day in 2009: When Virender Sehwag Slammed 293 Against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

On this day, 12 years ago, veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was known for his swashbuckling style of batting, lit up Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium with his destructive show during the third and last Test of three-match series against Sri Lanka in 2009. He smashed 293 runs off 254 balls as Team India won the third match by a huge margin to wrap the red-ball series with a 2-0 win.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 393 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 94.4 overs in their first innings. For Sri Lanka, Tillakaratne Dilshan starred with the bat as he smashed 109 runs off 160 balls with the help of ten fours and two sixes. Angelo Mathews also scored a fighting 99 runs off 131 balls before getting dismissed via run-out.

In reply to Sri Lanka’s 393, India posted 726 runs for the loss of nine wickets before declaring their innings. Sehwag was the pick of the batter for India as he smashed the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath and Nuwan Kulasekara all over the park. Sehwag’s 293 run knock was laced with seven huge sixes and 40 boundaries

Sehwag brought up his century with a sweep to the fine leg boundary off 101 balls. After that, he took just 29 balls to touch the mark of 150 runs before smashing the double hundred off 168 balls.

Sehwag was removed from the attack by Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralidaranin in the 83rd over when he was just seven runs shy of his triple century. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also played a valuable knock of 100 runs off 154 balls as the home side posted a mammoth total in front of the visitors.

In their second innings, Sri Lanka scored 309 runs, courtesy of a gutsy 137 runs off 261 balls knock by Kumar Sangakkara, and in the process surrender the match to India by an innings and 24 runs.

