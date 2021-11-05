On This Day in 2009: When Sachin Tendulkar’s 175 off 141 Scared the Aussies Despite Massive Score of 351

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has 100 international centuries to his name, and it’s not easy to remember every single one of them. But there are some knocks which redefined his career. One such innings came on this day in 2009 against Australia. Sachin was 36 when Australia toured India in October-November 2009 for a seven-match ODI series.

The master blaster’s form was in doubt since he had scored only eight tons in six years. And with the 2011 ODI World Cup only two years away, questions were being hurled whether he’ll be able to make the cut.

But as Sachin has proved innumerable times in the past, he did it again this time with a destructive knock of 175 off 141 balls. It was the fifth ODI between India and Australia on November 5, 2009. The Aussies had raked up a mammoth 351 on the board, and gained a perception advantage.

Virender Sehwag started the chase in his natural style, and made a quickfire 38 off 30 including five fours and a six. However, his departure shifted the pressure on Sachin who knew what had to be done.

He quickly shifted gears even as Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni couldn’t even get to double digits. When Dhoni was sent back, India was 162/4 with Sachin already on 95.

Sachin completed his ton and found support in Suresh Raina. Both of them stitched a 137-run crucial partnership to come near the Australian total. His innings saw him hit 19 fours and four sixes as Sachin completely punctured the Aussie attack.

The master blaster was finally dismissed on 175 by a slower ball, with India still needing 20 runs to get past the finishing line. The final runs became difficult to get as Ravindra Jadeja and Praveen Kumar became victims of two run outs in the last two overs.

Despite the brilliant knock by Sachin, Australia managed to win the thriller by three runs.

But this knock paved the way for the resurgence of Sachin who, three months later, scored the first-ever double century in ODIs. The master blaster also fulfilled his and India’s 28-year-old wait to lift the ODI World Cup in 2011.

