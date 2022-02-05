On This Day in 2011: ICC Bans 3 Pakistan Cricket Players for Spot-fixing

It was on this day in 2011 when the career of three Pakistan cricket players Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt went downhill as they were banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following a spot-fixing scandal. An anti-corruption tribunal had given a 10-year ban to Butt, 7-year ban to Asif and 5-year ban to Amir. However, 5 years of Butt and 2 years of Asif’s ban were suspended.

The case dates back to August 28, 2010, when Pakistan was playing against England in the fourth Test at Lord’s 2010. Reportedly, a video recording of a player agent, Mazhar Majeed was released following a sting by now-defunct newspaper News of the World, which tainted Pakistan cricket for years to come.

In the recording, Majeed was clearly heard predicting specific events in the match where Amir would deliver the first over of the innings and would also deliver a no-ball in the third over. Majeed was also heard predicting the no-ball which was delivered by Asif. The sting had alleged that Majeed paid money to the three players for spot-fixing.

Following an investigation, the ICC charged the trio with various offences under the Article 2 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code on September 2, 2010, and suspended them for “irregular behaviour during, and in relation to, the Lord’s Test." ICC had also said that Majeed and some Pakistan players were already on their anti-corruption watch list.

Then in November that year, ICC appointed a three-man tribunal and slated dates for hearing the spot-fixing case in Doha, Qatar. The tribunal then eventually announced its verdict on February 5, 2011 which led to the ban of the three players.

Later, Amir and Butt both appealed against the bans in the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) while Asif too then joined them to contest the ban and registered a case with CAS.

On November 1, 2011, the jury hearing the spot-fixing allegations found Butt guilty of both accepting corrupt payments and cheating while Asif was charged with conspiracy to cheat. Butt was later sentenced to 2 years and 6 months of imprisonment, Asif was sentenced for 1 year and Amir for 6 months. Whereas, Majeed was also awarded imprisonment of 2 years.

