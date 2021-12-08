On This Day in 2011: Virender Sehwag Became Second Player to Hit ODI Double Ton

>On This Day in 2011: Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple century in Tests with his brilliant 319 run innings against Pakistan in Multan. Sehwag’s batting style did not care for the reputation of the bowler or team in front of him. So, when it came to the first double century in ODIs, many expected it to come from Sehwag’s bat, however, Sachin Tendulkar surpassed him to create a record against South Africa in Gwalior. But it was not long before Sehwag joined his idol in the ODI double centurion club on December 8, 2011.

It was during the 4th ODI of the home series against West Indies in 2011, Sehwag was also leading the team in absence of regular captain MS Dhoni. Winning the toss, he opted to bat first and what followed was a spectacular show. He got off to a blazing start and launched a lethal attack on the West Indian bowlers.

Advertisement

He zoomed past his 50 in just 41 balls and only shifted to higher gears as the match went forward. He just took another 28 balls to reach from 50 to 100. Sehwag slammed a 100 in just 69 balls completely owning the innings. West Indies saw some hope of revival when India lost Gambhir as the first wicket at the score of 176.

But Sehwag was in no mercy mode. Though he played a bit slower while giving the number 3 batsman Suresh Raina time to settle in, it was not all defence. He moved from 100 to 150 in 43 balls, the most he had taken for a 50 in the innings and changed gear again. On the 140th delivery of his innings, Sehwag cut a boundary to register his first double ton in ODIs.

Advertisement

By the time he got out, Sehwag had added 219 runs in just 149 deliveries guiding his team past the 400-run total. India finished at 419 and WI now needed 420 to win.

The pressure of the total got hold of the West Indian batting and tight spells from Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Rahul Sharma made their life more difficult.

Barring Dinesh Ramadin, West Indies batters failed to put up a fight and the team was bundled up for 265 in their run chase.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here