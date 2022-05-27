On This Day in 2012: Gautam Gambhir-led KKR Defeated CSK to Lift IPL Trophy for First Time

The 2012 season of IPL will surely be remembered as a pathbreaking one for the Kolkata Knight Riders. After reaching the playoffs for the first time in 2011, very few people would have expected the team to lift the trophy in 2012. But Kolkata, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, displayed a terrific brand of cricket to win their maiden IPL trophy in the fifth season. As Kolkata celebrate their maiden IPL trophy win, it is time to recollect how they managed to outclass the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Batting first, Chennai kicked off their innings on a positive note after their openers Murali Vijay (42 runs off 32 deliveries) and Michael Hussey (54 runs off 43 balls)- stitched a formidable partnership of 87 runs.

Kolkata’s Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan provided the crucial breakthrough when he sent Vijay back to the dressing room in the 11th over.

Eventually, Chennai posted a solid total of 190 runs losing three wickets. Suresh Raina (73 runs off 38 balls) emerged as the highest scorer for his side. For Kolkata, Shakib, Jacques Kallis and Rajat Bhatia picked up one wicket each.

Kolkata’s run chase suffered a massive jolt as they lost their skipper Gambhir in the first over of the innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Manvinder Bisla (89 runs off 48 balls) and South Africa all-rounder Kallis (69 runs off 49 balls) notched up a terrific partnership of 136 runs off 82 balls to help their side stabilise the innings.

Ultimately, Kolkata managed to score the winning runs losing five wickets with 2 balls to spare.

Chennai’s Aussie pacer Ben Hilfenhaus scalped two wickets but his attempts eventually proved to be insufficient as Chennai failed to defend their title successfully.

