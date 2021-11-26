On This Day in 2012: India Lost to England in Mumbai During Virender Sehwag's 100th Test

On this day, nine years ago in 2012, swashbuckling Indian opener Virender Sehwag played his 100th Test match at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai against England. Sehwag played his 100th Test match during the second match of four-match Test series against England when the English side toured the country in 2012-13. Batting first, Chesteshwar Pujara scored a magnificent hundred as India posted a moderate total of 327 runs before getting bowled out. Pujara scored 135 runs off 350 balls with the help of 12 boundaries. Sehwag was India’s third-highest run-getter in their first innings. He scored 30 runs off 43 balls with the help of four boundaries before getting bowled out by Monty Panesar.

Panesar was the pick of the bowler for England as he bagged five wickets.

Advertisement

In reply, riding on centuries from Alastair Cook (122 runs off 270 balls) and Kevin Pietersen (186 runs off 233 balls), England posted a respectable total of 413 runs for the loss of ten wickets and in the process took 86 run lead. For India, Pragyan Ojha starred with the ball as he scalped five wickets while giving away 143 runs.

During India’s second innings, Panesar bagged a six-wicket haul while Graeme Swann picked four wickets to bundle out the home team for a paltry total of 142 runs.

Veteran Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was the top scorer for the host in the third innings as he smashed 65 runs off 142 balls. Spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin was India’s second-highest run-getter, he score 11 runs off 10 balls.

Other than Gambhir and Ashwin, no India batter was even able to touch the double-digit mark during their second innings. Sehwag scored 9 runs off 14 balls before becoming Panesar’s first victim.

Chasing 57 runs to win in the fourth innings, England won the match by ten wickets. The English team went on to win the four-match Test series 2-1.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here