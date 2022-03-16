On This Day in 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Creates Mammoth Record with 100th International Century

On this day in 2012, history was scripted as Sachin Tendulkar reached the summit, where no cricketer has ever reached, the Indian swashbuckler scored a century of centuries, his 49th ODI century, and 100th overall in international cricket. The Master Blaster scored a sublime century against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in Dhaka.

38 years old at the time, the Master Blaster still had plenty to offer on the field, and after finally winning the ICC World Cup in 2011, Tendulkar’s only obstacle was to score a century of centuries, which the legendary batter accomplished on this day 10 years ago.

However, the ton did not come easy for Sachin Tendulkar, as he had to wait nearly a year, to get from 99 to 100. Tendulkar scored his 99th international ton against South Africa, in the 2011 World Cup. However, Tendulkar’s glorious achievement ended in dismay as Bangladesh went on to beat India by five wickets.

Advertisement

Playing Bangladesh in the fourth match of the Asia Cup, captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and put India to bat first. Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir opened for India, but the Indians lost their first wicket as Shafiul Islam bowled out Gambhir for 11. It was Tendulkar and Kohli who carried India forward, stitching a 148-run partnership.

The future India captain scored 66 before departing, but carrying on India’s hopes was Tendulkar and Raina. The Master Blaster reached his century in style, raised his bat and helmet to the sky as thousands present in the stadium applauded his greatness.

Raina scored 51 runs while Tendulkar scored 114 in 147 deliveries, scoring 12 boundaries and one six. The MS Dhoni-led side scored 289/5 in 50 overs.

A challenging total on the board set for the hosts, Tamim Iqbal and Nazimuddin opened for Bangladesh. Praveen Kumar jolted early as Nazimuddin departed for 5. But the Indians had a tough time as Iqbal (70), Jahurul Islam (53), Nasir Hossain (54), Shakib Al Hasan (49), and skipper Rahim (46*) led Bangladesh to victory, winning the match by 5 wickets.

Despite Tendulkar’s century going in vain, the Master Blaster scripted history by being the first and only batter to achieve this landmark and is untouchable to this day. Tendulkar went on to retire from ODI cricket in December 2012, scoring 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs played.

Advertisement

In November 2013, Tendulkar retired from Tests and international cricket, scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Tests played for India. The legendary record still lives on as the closest any cricketer has ever been to Tendulkar’s record was former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who scored 71 centuries. The only active cricketer that is somewhat close to the landmark, is Virat Kohli, who has scored 70 international centuries to date.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here