On This Day in 2013: Debutant Shikhar Dhawan Slams Fastest Test Century vs Australia

On this day, March 18, Shikhar Dhawan got the opportunity to represent India and was included in the XI for India in the third Test against Australia in Mohali. Making the very best of the moment, Dhawan went on the slam the fastest century on a Test debut. The 27-year-old at the time scripted history as the swashbuckler became the 13th Indian to smash a century on debut, smashing 104* in 85 deliveries in Mohali. Before Dhawan, the fastest Test century was scored by West Indies’ Dwayne Smith, who scored a century in 93 deliveries.

Dhawan had also smashed the highest Test score by an Indian on debut, overtaking Gundappa Viswanath’s 137 which was scored back in 1969. Dhawan replaced Virender Sehwag in the third Test of the four-match series, with India already leading the series 2-0 at the time.

Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat on a sunny day in Mohali. Openers Ed Cowan and David Warner both scored half-centuries each as the duo stitched a 139-run partnership before Ravindra Jadeja removed Warner for 71. Skipper Clarke was removed on the very next delivery for a duck. However, reviving the visitors, Steve Smith smashed 92 runs before being outsmarted by Pragyan Ojha, which saw Dhoni and his lightning-fast stumping sending Smith back to the pavilion, falling 8 runs short of a century.

However, to India’s surprise, bowler Mitchell Starc put on a fight, slamming 99 runs in 144 deliveries before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma, unlucky, falling one run short of what would have been a superb century. Australia posted 408 on the board in the first innings before being bowled out.

Opening with Murali Vijay, Dhawan stepped onto the field and decided to wreak havoc and create history. Dhawan reached his century with a six in 85 deliveries, creating history by becoming the fastest Test debutant to score a century. Vijay also notched up a classy century as the two openers took the Aussie attacking unit to the cleaners and stitched an impressive 289-run partnership before Dhawan was removed for 187.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored 37 runs, before being removed by Smith. Virat Kohli added 67 to the board that helped India smash 499 on the board before being bowled out, taking a 91-run lead in the match. Peter Siddle claimed a fifer in the match, registering figures of 5/71.

Australia in the second innings were not able to impose a threat the way they did in the first innings as the visitors were bowled out for 223, with Phillip Hughes scoring the highest for Australia with 69 runs.

A 133-run target set for India, the hosts chased down the score with ease and went on to win the third Test by six runs. India went on to whitewash the four-match Test series, winning the final Test in Delhi also by six wickets.

