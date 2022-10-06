On This Day in 2013: Mumbai Indians Win Second Champions League T20 Title

Cricket greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid ended their respective T20 careers albeit on a contrasting note. Tendulkar playing his last T20 ended his limited-overs career with a glittering trophy in hand, while his equally illustrious former teammate Dravid had to be content being a runner-up as the Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 33 runs to win the 2013 Champions League T20 crown at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Notably, MI became the first to win the trophy more than once, having beaten the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2011 final. They also are the second team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to have clinched the IPL and CLT20 titles in the same year.

Previously unbeaten RR reached the final winning all their five matches of the CLT T20 tournament, while MI had to do damage control in their last group game to reach the epic summit clash. Earlier on October 6, 2013, batting first MI set an imposing target of 203, despite no batter making a half-century. Opener Dwayne Bravo top scored with 44, Rohit Sharma added 33 from 14 balls, while Glen Maxwell supplemented with 37 in the same number of deliveries. RR’s Pravin Tambe was the pick of the bowlers, he ended with figures of 2/19 from his quota of four overs.

Faced with a mammoth total, RR made light of it as Ajinkya Rahane (65 off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (60 from 33 balls) powered their side into command. The duo had Rohit Sharma and Co worried with their destructive batting, however, Pragyan Ojha broke the second-wicket stand in the 12th over. After that the RR batting line-up crumbled from 117/1 to 169 all out, with seven balls to spare. Harbhajan Singh snuffed out the last of Royals’ spirit, by picking up four wickets and effectively ending the contest.

After a tense second innings, MI were finally able to celebrate their second major title of the year, as they won the Champions League final by 33 runs.

