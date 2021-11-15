On This Day in 2013: When Sachin Tendulkar Batted for the Last Time in International Cricket for India

November 15 is an important day in both Indian and international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut on November 15, 1989, and exactly 24 years later, the Master Blaster played his final international innings for India. Sachin went out to bat for one last time at his home ground in Mumbai during the second Test match against West Indies. As he was walking to the ground, he was met with a huge applause since everybody knew how big a moment it was.

India was 77/2 when Sachin took command of the innings. His last outing turned out to be a memorable one even though his whole career was filled with more stunning innings. He scored 77 off 118 balls, thus hitting his 68th Test fifty. His innings, which contained 12 boundaries, was stretched to the next day.

>Read: On This Day in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis Made Their Test Debuts Together

India had reached a comfortable score in the first innings when Sachin got out, and the match shaped in such a way that the hosts did not require to bat again, making the 77-run knock Sachin’s final international appearance.

As Sachin was walking back after getting out, the entire stadium erupted in applause, thanking him for his service. “What an innings from the Master, thanks for the entertainment for 24 years. It would have been fantastic had it been a hundred. Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, thank you, thank you, thank you," Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating on that day, said on air.

The BCCI has also shared Sachin’s last innings on their official website for fans to reminisce the Indian legend’s final international appearance. The Indian cricket board also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the master blaster.

During his 24-year-long career, Sachin played 200 Tests, scoring 15,921 runs containing 51 tons and 68 half centuries. In the limited overs format, he notched 18,426 runs in 463 games. 49 ODI centuries and 96 half-centuries came from his bat.

