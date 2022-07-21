ON THIS DAY IN 2014: India’s tour of England in 2014 is best remembered for the horrific performance delivered by Team India in the five-match Test series. However, amongst all five games, there was one Test match that stunned the entire cricket fraternity and made them applause the temperament and grit of India.

After the first Test between England and India ended in a draw, India took the field during the second match with a new zeal. The visitors’ scripted history in the game as they won the Test by 95 runs — courtesy of Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. The victory was a special one as it was after 28 years that India won a Test match at the Mecca of Cricket, the Lord’s Stadium in London.

The high-profile Test match commenced with home skipper Alastair Cook winning the toss and electing to bowl. Batting in the first innings, India didn’t enjoy a good outing with the willow as they posted 295 runs on the scoreboard. Rahane was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors with his sublime knock of 103 runs. Rahane took the help of 15 boundaries and one maximum to add 103 runs in 154 deliveries.

The second innings saw England taking a lead of 24 runs as they scored 319 runs. Gary Ballance top-scored for the hosts as he racked up 110 runs. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the highest wicket-taker as he took a six-wicket haul. In the third innings, India produced a better batting performance as they smashed 342 runs.

The credit for the same goes to Murali Vijay and Ravindra Jadeja who added 95 and 68 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett were the picks as the bowlers in the third innings as they scalped three wickets each. England entered the last innings with an aim of conquering the Test match but they were hit hard by a storm named Ishant.

He ran through the opposition’s bowling line to pick as many as seven wickets to stop them at a score of 223. The seamer thus steered India to a memorable victory at Lord’s by 95 runs, their first since 1986.

