On This Day in 2014: India Thrash Pakistan by 7 Wickets in T20 World Cup

On this day, in 2014, two cricketing giants and fierce rivals locked horns in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup opener, one of the most highly anticipated clashes awaited, India vs Pakistan. MS Dhoni-led Team India faced Pakistan in the group clash of the tournament. At the time, India continued their dominance over their neighbours in world events. Whenever the two sides lock horns, the entire world watches as there is always pride and reputation at stake.

India captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. India got their breakthrough early in the match as miscommunication between openers Kamran Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad saw Akmal being run-out, departing for 8.

Shehzad and skipper Mohammad Hafeez put runs on the board, however, the partnership did not last long as a stunning delivery by Amit Mishra outsmarted the skipper, and Dhoni was behind to take off the bails and claim wicket number two for India. Shehzad also didn’t last long as the batter decided to go big, only to fall short as Jadeja claimed the third wicket for India with the opener departing for 22.

Umar Akmal and Shoaib Malik led Pakistan onwards and slammed runs before Malik was removed by Mishra, departing for 18, with the score reading 97/4 in 15.2 overs. India were in control of the clash as the Pakistan line-up had a hard time scoring runs in Mirpur. Veteran Shahid Afridi was a major threat for India, however, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the better of the all-rounder, removing Afridi for 8.

It was Sohaib Maqsood who added runs for Pakistan, scoring 21 runs in 11 deliveries faced, with Pakistan posting 130/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 131, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started the innings well and were able to stitch a 54-run partnership, before Dhawan was removed for 30 by Umar Gul. Rohit and Virat Kohli-led India onwards, comfortably taking their time and choosing their shots but a stunning delivery by Saeed Ajmal saw Rohit clean bowled for 24.

Yuvraj Singh didn’t last long in the middle as the veteran was also bowled by Bilawal Bhatti for 1. It was Kohli (36) and Suresh Raina (35), who led India to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan. The Men in Blue continued to impose their dominance over their neighbours.

India continued to shine in the tournament and reached the finals of the 2014 T20 World Cup, but lost the summit clash to their southern neighbours, Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

