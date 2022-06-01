On This Day in 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Kings XI Punjab To Win Second IPL Title

Chasing a mammoth target of 200 runs in T20 cricket is never an easy task. And if the match turns out to be a high-voltage grand final then it will undoubtedly appear to be a herculean task. But for Kolkata Knight Riders nothing seemed to be a daunting task in the 2014 season of IPL. The Gautam Gambhir-led side managed to chase a huge target of 200 against Kings XI Punjab in the final to claim their second IPL title in three years.

As Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their eighth anniversary of their second IPL triumph it is time to recall the electrifying final match against Punjab Kings.

Advertisement

Kolkata came into the final after remaining unbeaten in their last eight matches. Punjab on the other hand, defeated Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 to book their berth in the final.

Kolkata skipper Gambhir won the toss and decided to bowl first and the decision seemed to pay off as Punjab lost their opening batter Virender Sehwag (7 runs off 10 balls) in the fourth over of the match.

Later, Manan Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha stitched a solid partnership of 129 runs off 73 balls to avoid the early scare. Vohra (67 runs off 52 balls) departed in the 18th over of the match but Saha carried on his onslaught.

The wicketkeeper-batter eventually scored a splendid century to help his side in reaching a solid total of 199/4 in 20 overs. Saha scored 115 runs (not out) off 55 balls in the final. Saha had smashed 10 boundaries and 8 sixes in his innings.

Advertisement

For Kolkata, their spinner Piyush Chawla turned out to be the highest wicket-taker of his side after picking up two wickets.

Kolkata, during their run chase, suffered a big blow as Robin Uthappa (5 runs off 3 balls) was sent back to the dressing room in the first over. But Manish Pandey and Gautam Gambhir (23 off 17 balls) put up an important partnership of 53 runs off 33 balls to take their side to a comfortable position.

Advertisement

Punjab spinner Karanveer Singh dismissed Gambhir in the seventh over of the match to provide a crucial breakthrough. Later, Pandey along with Yusuf Pathan (36 runs off 22 balls) constructed another vital partnership of 71 runs off 44 balls. Pandey eventually scored 94 runs off 50 balls as Kolkata successfully reached the target with three balls remaining.

Punjab’s Karanveer did claim four wickets in the final but his splendid efforts went in vain as his side could not avoid a heart-breaking defeat.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here