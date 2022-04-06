On This Day in 2014: Sri Lanka Won the T20 World Cup Beating India in the Final

Three years after Sri Lanka was defeated by India in the finals of the 2011 World Cup at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, the two teams were facing each other in yet another ICC tournament decider.

This time, the two Asian teams were playing for the T20 World Cup title at Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Bangladesh’s Mirpur on April 6, 2014. While India was looking to repeat the 2011 victory with its new captain Virat Kohli, the Lankans were eager to settle the score.

The match started with Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga winning the toss and inviting Indians to bat first. India got off to a rough start losing opener Ajinkya Rahane in the second over of the match. While the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat gave the team some stability, the run rate did not seem to pick up.

India lost its second wicket in the 11th over when Rohit fell prey to Rangana Herath’s delivery. While Virat attempted to hold the Indian innings together, he got little support from the other end. The skipper was eventually run out for 77 off 58 deliveries. Despite wickets in hands, the Indian batter failed to accelerate the innings as per the requirement and the team finished its 20 over with just 130 runs on board.

The Lankans were fancying their chances for their first T20 World Cup title but their innings began with a hiccup. Mohit Sharma dismissed Kusal Parera in just the second over and soon Sri Lanka received its second jolt with R Ashwin sending Tilakratne Dilshan back to the pavilion. Part-timer Suresh Raina dismissed Mahela Jayawardene in the 9th over, bringing the Lankan total down to 65/3, almost identical to India’s score at halfway.

However, Kumar Sangakara took charge of the run chase thereafter and ensured no danger to Sri Lanka’s first T20 World Cup title. Sri Lanka eventually chased the target down in 17.5 overs and with 6 wickets to spare.

Sangakara was awarded Player Of The Match for his impressive knock whereas Virat bagged the Player Of The Series title.

