On This Day in 2015: Australian Skipper Michael Clarke Bids Farewell to International Cricket

A prodigious talent, a creative batsman and a committed player, Michael Clarke on August 20, 2015, played his last international match as he bid farewell to the sport, which he had played for nearly 13 years. Clarke was captain at the time and was leading Australia in the last match of the 2015 Ashes series, which England won 3-2.

After losing the pivotal fourth Test with the hosts taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, Clarke announced in a press conference that he is hanging up his boots and is retiring from international cricket after the fifth Test against England.

The decision shocked the cricketing world as Clarke announced his decision to retire. The Australian captain had told Channel 9 after Day 2 of the fourth Test and said that he would have ‘one last match’. The batsman felt that it was time for him to retire as his performances were not ‘acceptable’ to him and wanted the next generation to take over.

After legend Ricky Ponting stepped down as captain in 2011, Clarke took over and delivered for Australia. After back-to-back Ashes losses in England (2005 & 2009), Clarke led Australia to lift the coveted urn in the 2013 Ashes series in England, followed by winning the 2015 World Cup as captain in Australia. Clarke was instrumental in helping Australia reclaim the No. 1 Test rank in 2014 after winning the series in Proteas.

Three years as deputy to Ponting, Clarke picked up from where the then captain left off, however, along with the trophies and wins, comes the defeats. In nine overseas series played under Clarke’s captaincy, Australia won four. Another infamous incident under Clarke’s captaincy was the ‘homeworkgate’ in the India series in 2013. Also, it was for the first time since 1970 when Australia were whitewashed 4-0 by India.

Each captain has their fair share of problems with plenty of ups and downs and Clarke was no exception. However, in an illustrious trophy filled career, Clarke was instrumental in Australia’s success many a time. The New South Wales swashbuckler made his ODI debut in January 2003 and his Test debut a year later in October 2004.

Clarke has played 115 Tests in his career, scoring 8,643 runs, including 28 centuries, 4 double-centuries and 27 fifties. Clarke finished his innings with an average of 48.83. He also tried his hand at bowling and claimed 31 wickets, including two fifers, with a best figure of 6/9.

In One-Day Internationals (ODI), Clarke has played 245 matches, scoring 7,981 runs which include 8 centuries and 58 fifties. The batting all-rounder claimed 57 wickets including one fifer.

Clarke did not adapt well to the T20 format of the game but did play 34 matches for Australia in T20I cricket.

After his retirement, Clarke is now mostly seen in the commentary box for Australia matches all around.

