On This Day in 2015: India Registers First Test Series Win in Sri Lanka Since 1993; Kohli’s Maiden as Skipper

On this day, seven years ago, the Indian men’s cricket team broke their 22-year-old jinx to record their first Test series win over Sri Lanka in their backyard. Virat Kohli-led Team India won the third and last Test match of three-match series by an emphatic 117-run to clinch the series. The last time India had won a Test series in Sri Lanka was way back in 1993 during Mohammad Azharuddin’s captaincy. It was also India’s first-ever overseas series triumph after getting one down.

In the last innings of the match, India bundled out Sri Lanka for 268 after setting a daunting target of 386 runs in front of the hosts. Then Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews’ fighting centuries went in vain as the visitors wrapped up the series 2-1. It was also Kohli’s maiden Test series win as skipper and India’s first win on foreign soil since June 2011 when they defeated West Indies.

Spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin picked four wickets in the match and finished the event with 21 scalps under his belt to take the Man of the Series award home.

Mathews scored a fighting 110 runs with the help of 13 boundaries for the hosts and added a 135-run stand with Kusal Perera (70) for the sixth wicket. He stayed at the crease for 328 minutes and faced 240 deliveries. However, he was not able to save the match as Perera departure after the tea exposed Sri Lanka’s tailenders. Sri Lanka lost their last four wickets in the span of five overs as India registered a commendable win.

The Sri Lankan team started the series on a positive note by winning the tournament opener in Galle by 63 runs. However, in the next game, India bounced back and registered a thumping 278 run win to level the series 1-1.

And it all came down to the last Test and in the end, India had the last laugh as they won the series decider to take the trophy home.

