On This Day in 2015: South Africa's AB de Villiers Scored Fastest ODI Century

Seven years ago on January 18, South African cricket legend AB de Villiers created the record of scoring the fastest ODI century, in Johannesburg. In the second ODI match against West Indies, the Proteas batter scored 100 runs in just 31 balls, registering his name in the history books.

With this, ABD broke the record of New Zealand’s Corey Anderson who had registered a century in 36 balls the previous year. The record of De Villiers is still intact as no other player has been able to surpass him.

The player was hitting the ball back and forth taking everyone by surprise. In the blink of an eye, he scored 50 runs in 16 balls, and in another 15 deliveries, he earned himself a century. He was about to set another record of 150 runs when he was clean bowled at 149 runs. ABD’s powerful performance helped his team score a massive total of 439 in that match against West Indies.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1232968635242762240?s=20

In the same match, South African openers Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw also scored their respective centuries. Their partnership helped them score 247 runs in 38 overs when Rossouw got out. Whereas Amla finished unbeaten on 153 from 142 deliveries.

The year 2015 was all about ABD as he made his comeback to finish the unfinished task of creating a record of fastest 150. He proved his worth for the Proteas during ICC World Cup 2015 when he scored a rapid 162 off 66 balls. Meanwhile, scoring the fastest 150 in ODI in just 64 balls. Interestingly, the record was made again against West Indies.

ABD has now retired from all forms of international cricket but he is a man of records. He played 228 ODIs and accumulated 9577 runs with an impressive average of 53.5. In Tests, he racked up 8765 runs in 114 matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here