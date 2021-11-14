On This Day in 2015: Warne's Warriors Beat Tendulkar's Blasters, Sweeps Inaugural All-Stars T20 Series 3-0

On this day in 2015, Shane Warne’s Warriors whitewashed Sachin Tendulkar-led Blasters in an All-Stars T20 Series at the Dodger Stadium. Three T20 matches were played between Warriors and Blasters in the inaugural edition of the All-Stars series, which was organized in the United States with the aim to promote the sport in America.

After losing the first two matches of the series, the Tendulkar-led outfit entered into the final T20 with the hope to salvage their pride. However, the Warriors proved to be a much resilient side as they blanked the Blasters by four wickets to finish the series unbeaten.

Advertisement

Batting first, riding on the fifties from Sourav Ganguly and Tendulkar, Blasters posted a respectable total of 219 runs for the loss of five wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Tendulkar scored 56 runs off 27 balls with the help of two fours and six sixes while Ganguly scored 50 runs off 37 balls.

Ganguly’s knock was studded with three fours and three sixes. Mahela Jayawardene also made a valuable contribution by scoring a quickfire 41 runs off 18 balls. In the end, Carl Hooper gave Blasters’ a flying finish by scoring 33 runs off 22 balls.

Daniel Vettori starred with the ball for the Warriors. He picked three wickets while Courtney Walsh and Andrew Symonds took one wicket each.

In reply, the Warriors overhauled the target with one wicket to spare to record their third consecutive win over Blasters.

For Warriors, veteran South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis top-scored with the bat with 47 runs off 23 balls. Kallis’ 47 runs knock was laced with four fours and four sixes. Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting also made the valuable contribution of 42 and 43 runs respectively.

For Blasters, Graeme Swann was the pick of the bowler. He picked two wickets while conceding 21 runs. Curtly Ambrose, Hooper and Sehwag also picked one wicket each.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here