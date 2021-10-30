On This Day in 2016: Mehidy Hasan Claims 12 Wickets as Bangladesh Stun England

On this day, October 28, Bangladesh pulled off a heist as the hosts beat England in the second Test, ending the two-match Test series in a 1-1 draw. A young 19-year-old off-spinner Mehidy Hasan registered figures of 6/82 and 6/77, claiming 12 wickets and helping Bangladesh beat England by a stunning 108 runs. Tamim Iqbal slammed a century as well in the clash, however, Mehidy’s spin proved to be lethal for England as the Alastair Cook led side were unable to handle the spinner in the second Test in Dhaka.

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and opted to bat against the Cook-led England side in the second Test. The hosts were off to a shaky start as Imrul Kayes departed for 1 after being removed by Woakes.

Advertisement

But Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque stitched a 170-run partnership as Iqbal slammed a courageous century before being dismissed for an LBW on 104, with the score reading 190/3.

Haque was removed shortly after Iqbal’s departure, and that’s where it went all downhill for the hosts. A massive collapse struck as Moeen Ali claimed 5/57 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 220.

However, the tourists were not able to do much as Shakib Al Hasan struck early to remove Ben Duckett for 10. Skipper Cook followed soon after being trapped by Hasan for an LBW, walking back after scoring 14 runs. Joe Root hung on, but Gary Balance was unable to handle Mehidy’s spin and eventually was caught behind. The Englishmen were reeling at 69/5.

Root scored a gritty 56 before being dismissed for an LBW by Taijul Islam. While it all seemed lost for England, Chris Woakes (46) and Adil Rashid (44) stepped up and stitched a solid 99-run partnership and helped England post 244 on the board, taking a slender 24-run lead. Mehidy weaved his magic once again as he registered figures of 6/82.

For Bangladesh, openers Iqbal and Imrul Kayes stitched a 65-run partnership before Iqbal was removed for 40 by Ansari. Mominul Haque returned to the pavilion after scoring one run as Adil found his rhythm with the ball.

Mahmudullah (47) and Shakib Al Hasan (41) contributed majorly before Bangladesh once again fell apart as Adil ran riot along with Ben Stokes. Bangladesh were bowled out for 296 but did enough to challenge England.

Chasing 273 to win, England were off to a great start as the openers scored half-centuries each as Cook (59) and Duckett (56) stitched a 100-run century before Duckett was removed by Miraz. Root was the next batter to come and leave early as Shakib struck to shake the visitors.

Advertisement

Mehidy and Shakib took control from there as the two spinners were ripping the English line-up apart. A total of four batters had ducks as Bangladesh bundled out England for 164, winning the second Test by 104 runs, with Mehidy claiming yet another six-for, making it 12/159 in the second Test.

Mehidy claimed a total of 19 wickets in 2 Tests played and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here