On This Day in 2016: R Ashwin's 7 Wickets Lift India to 3-0 Series Win Over New Zealand

Considered a ‘smart’ cricketer, a spinner who’s always thinking before each delivery, Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role as India beat New Zealand by 321 runs in the third Test of the series in 2016 on this day, completing a solid whitewash. Ashwin was on fire in Indore as the spinner registered figures of 6/81 and 7/59 (13/140), with the latter being the spinner’s best Test figures in his career so far. Riding high on confidence after winning the second Test by 178 runs and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, all that was left was for Virat Kohli and Co was to seal the series with a whitewash, imposing their dominance.

Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand. While the openers comprised of Murali Vijay (10) and Gautam Gambhir (29) were not able to contribute much, Cheteshwar Pujara as usual hung on while skipper Kohli was hammering away. India was 100/3 and in a position that needed saving.

Kohli and deputy Ajinkya Rahane took the onus to put up runs on the board which they did as the skipper smashed a scintillating double century (211) whereas Rahane added 188 as India were cruising away. Rohit added another 51 runs before Kohli declared the day at 557/5.

New Zealand were off to a great start as openers Martin Guptill and Tom Latham stitched a 118-run partnership before Ashwin crashed the party, removing Latham in the form of a caught and bowled. The spinner was next able to bowl skipper Williamson who departed for a measly 8 and from there on, the tourists were in trouble. Guptill managed to score 72, however, an untimely run between the wickets saw the opener depart after being run-out by Ashwin.

Ross Taylor and Luke Ronchi were both dismissed for ducks by Ashwin who managed to derail the top order. The spinner registered figures of 6/81 as New Zealand were bowled out to 299.

With a healthy lead, India decided to add to New Zealand’s misery, which saw Pujara scoring a classy 148-ball century. India once again declared the day at 216/3, setting a target of 475 for New Zealand to chase.

Staring at a colossal target to chase, the tourists were once again had to answers to Ashwin’s spells, wreaking havoc and causing chaos for the New Zealanders. Ashwin registered figures of 7/59, his best figures in Test cricket, as India bowled out New Zealand for 153, winning the third Test by 321 runs and whitewashing the three-match Test series.

Ashwin was adjudged as the Man of the Match and Man of the Series, as the spinner claimed 27 wickets in the series.

