On This Day in 2017: Bangladesh Stun Australia For Historic Test Win

Bangladesh cricket team has come a long way since the days when they were branded as minnows and easy pickings for the traditional powerhouses. There was a time when showed rare spark, and produced an upset here and there. However, these performances were largely limited to white-ball cricket with a win over India at the 2007 group stage match of the ODI World Cup being one of their memorable performances. But what about Test cricket?

The red-ball cricket required an altogether different temperament, skill, and patience that many experts doubted the Bangladeshis had acquired.

But one Test match in 2017 at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in 2017 changed that perception. Going by history, Australia were everyone’s favorite to win the first match of their tour of Bangladesh. But the hosts defied the odds and recorded their first-ever over the tourists on the final day (August 30) of the series opener.

Advertisement

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Up and against the fierce Aussie bowling line-up, they folded for 260 with Shakib Al Hasan hitting 84 while opener Tamim Iqbal making 71.

They lost three quick wickets before Shakib and Tamim stitched a partnership and took the team to a total of 165 for 3. Once the pair departed, the innings ended in quick time. The score was still challenging, and Aussies needed to have a good start to gain an upper hand.

Australian top order collapsed, and the team was down to 33 for 4 at one stage. There were some good starts in between but the batting failed to pick up and Australia were bowled out for 217.

Bangladesh were now looking to set a total that could help them at least draw the match, and with their small lead and total of 221 runs in the second innings, they set a target of 265 runs.

Advertisement

The game was still open. While Australia fancied their chances of victory, Bangladesh too had hopes alive.

The start of the Australian innings gave some more hope to the Bangladeshi. Though David Warner’s quick hundred brought moments of anxiety for Bangladesh’s cricket fans, Shakib turned the match in favor of the home team by taking his second five-wicket haul of the contest.

Advertisement

Despite Warner’s 112, the Aussies were bowled out for 244 in their chase of 265 and Bangladesh registered a close 20-run win.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here