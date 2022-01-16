On This Day in 2017: When Bangladesh Lose to New Zealand After Posting 595 Runs

Bangladesh was taking on New Zealand in 2017 and the Test was being played in Wellington. It was a high-scoring affair, a match where Bangladesh scored the highest of 595 runs in their first innings but went on to lose the match. Bangladesh was superb in their first innings and courtesy Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, they zoomed to 595. While Shakib scored 217. Mushfiqur chipped in with an innings of 159. They were very well supported by Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Iqbal, and Sabbir Rahman, who all scored half-centuries to take Bangladesh to 595 runs for the loss of their eight wickets. For New Zealand, Neil Wagner was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up a four-wicket haul.

However, the pitch was a great one to bat on and when New Zealand came out to bat, they were even more impressive. Tom Latham led the charge with a superb 177 as New Zealand posted 539 runs on the board. Latham was given great support by Mitchell Santner as he scored a solid 73.

The context of the game looked completely different when Bangladesh came out to bat in their second innings. Trent Boult was fired up, he picked up three wickets and the visitors were bundled out for just 160. Chasing a target of 217, New Zealand always looked under control with captain Kane Williamson leading the charge with a classy century. It was an easy win for the hosts in the end as they wrapped up the game with 7 wickets to spare.

In the end, the second innings collapse cost Bangladesh dear. They became the first team to lose a test match after posting the highest score in their first innings.

