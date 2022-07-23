On This Day in 2017: England Beat India in Thrilling Final to Win Women's Cricket World Cup

India lost the 2017 Women’s World Cup final on this very day in 2017. The world had never seen such a close contest in a World Cup final that was different and really intense, but most importantly, it did change how women’s cricket was seen and its players were never to be looked upon the same way again.

In the 2017 edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup, India started off their campaign by defeating England in the tournament opener.

They did the unthinkable and raced to the semi-finals, where they knocked out the mighty Australian Women’s team in the second semi-final at Derby. Harmanpreet Kaur’s heroics turned the game and the Women in Blue cruised to their second World Cup final to find England at Lord’s.

Earlier in the match, the hosts managed to put up a total of 228/7, after veteran Jhulan Goswami playing what was perhaps her last World Cup match ripped the heart out of England’s innings. However, Sarah Taylor (45 runs) and Nat Sciver (51 runs) put on a 70-run stand for the fourth wicket, While Katherine Brunt (34 runs), Jenny Gunn (25 runs) and Laura Marsh (14 runs) scrambled 60-runs off the last 10 overs to set India to what seemed a testing target.

Chasing 229, Indian Women’s team looked set for victory at 191-3, but Anya Shrubsole had other plans. Opener Smriti Mandhana failed again after Shrubsole bowled her for a duck. Skipper Mithali Raj made 17 runs before departing quickly. However, a third-wicket partnership of 95-runs between Punam Raut and Kaur had brought the equation down to 91 off 100 balls. Kaur departed at 51 and Raut was trapped lbw for 86 to spark a decisive collapse.

The visitors needed just 33 from 39 balls with five wickets in hand, but Shrubsole packed off the dangerous Veda Krishnamurthy, bowled Goswami and ran out Shikha Verma. She followed it by claiming Deepti Sharma’s wicket and cleaning up Rajeshwari Gayakwad to not only complete her first five-wicket haul in a World Cup final, but also ended with 6/46 - the best figures in a World Cup final and handed her side a fourth World Cup crown.

England defeated India by nine runs in front of a sold-out crowd at Lord’s and more than 80 million people watching around the world.

