On This Day in 2017: Pakistan Beat India by 180 Runs to Win Champions Trophy

The year 2017 will always be cherished in Pakistan cricket’s history. The Pakistan team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed had managed to win their maiden Champions Trophy in 2017 and the success appeared to be more significant as they eclipsed arch-rivals India in the final.

After overcoming hosts England pretty comfortably in the semi-final, Pakistan reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The Indian team had defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to seal their berth in the final.

Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first but the decision backfired as Pakistan’s opening batters Azhar Ali (59 runs off 71 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (114 off 106 balls) put up a partnership of 128 runs. Azhar departed in the 23rd over of the match due to a miscommunication between the batters. Fakhar remained at the crease and continued his onslaught. The southpaw eventually scored a century in the match.

Earlier, in the fourth over of the match Fakhar got a golden reprieve. On the first ball of the fourth over, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Fakhar but due to a no-ball the decision had to be overturned. The 32-year-old batter made full of use the opportunity to score a splendid century.

Later, veteran Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez (57 not out off 27 balls) played a blistering knock to notch up a quick-fire half century. Hafeez had smashed 4 boundaries and 3 sixes in his innings. Pakistan eventually managed to put up a massive total of 338 runs losing four wickets in 50 overs.

Indian bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav picked up one wicket each in the final.

With a big target to chase, the Virat Kohli-led side needed a solid start but Mohammad Amir single-handedly destroyed the Indian batting lineup. India lost their first five wickets scoring just 54 runs. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (76 runs off 43 balls) put up a valiant effort to take his side close to victory but eventually his heroics proved to be insufficient as they were bundled out for 158 runs in 30.3 overs.

Pakistan pacers Amir and Hasan Ali scalped three wickets each as spinner Shadab Khan claimed two wickets to clinch 180-run victory against India.

