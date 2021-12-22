On This Day in 2017: Rohit Sharma Hit Joint Fastest T20I Century in Just 35 Balls

December 22, 2017 was the day when Rohit Sharma wafted his willow and set Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium on fire as he smashed a hundred off 35 balls. In the process, he equalled the record of South Africa batsman David Miller for the fastest T20I hundred.

The Mumbai Indians captain smashed 8 sixes before he reached his century off the 2nd ball of the 12th over from Angelo Mathews.

The right-hander paired up with KL Rahul (89 off 49) and when the Karnataka batter was dismissed, the Indian openers had put on 165 runs in 12.4 overs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s brilliance pushed India’s total to 260 for 5 at the end of 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 172 in 17.2. India won this match by 88 runs.

Rohit reached his fifty off 22 balls and after this, he really hit his stride. Asela Gunaratne conceded 21 off the 9th over, while captain Thisara Perera was smashed for four sixes on the trot in the 11th over.

Rohit Sharma reached a spectacular hundred off the first ball of the 12th over and he got to this milestone with a classic cover-drive. Such was his acceleration after the half-century that he zipped to a ton in just 12 balls.

He was eventually dismissed when he mistimed a shot off Dushmanta Chameera and trudged off for a 43-ball 118.

In response, Kusal Perera smashed 77 runs off 37 balls, but India made a comeback courtesy spin-twins Yuzuvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, giving India the game and the three-match series.

“The stage was set, good conditions to bat. Was trying to do what I do, hit through the line. It came off really well. Went out there and had some fun," Rohit said after the match.

