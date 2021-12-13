On This Day In 2017: Rohit Sharma Smashed His 3rd Double Hundred In ODI

On this day four years ago, swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed his third double hundred in the One Day International (ODI) and in the process, he became the only cricketer in the history of the game to do so. It was the second ODI of three-match series during Sri Lanka’s tour of India in 2017 and the venue was Mohali’s Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium. India entered into this game after getting bundled out for 112 cruns in the tournament opener. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead after winning the first game by seven wickets and were looking to emulate the same result here. The visitors were completely oblivious to the storm that was going to hit them in the form of Rohit, who was leading Team India in absence of then skipper Virat Kohli.

After winning the toss, then Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perrera opted to field first. Rohit along with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan gave India a solid start by adding 115 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan played the role of the aggressor during their opening stand while Rohit tried to anchor the innings. He took 65 balls to reach his first fifty and took fifty more deliveries to complete his first hundred, showing no signs of urgency.

Batting at number 3, Shreyas Iyer accompanied Rohit at the crease after Dhawan’s departure. The two added 213 runs for the second wicket and it was during their partnership when Rohit decided to cut loose.

He scored his next fifty off just 18 balls and took as many deliveries as he raced to the third ODI double ton of his career.

>Here is a breakdown of Rohit’s third double hundred:

1st 50 in 65 balls

2nd 50 in 50 balls

3rd 50 in 18 balls

4th 50 in 18 balls

Rohit remained unbeaten at 208 runs as India posted a mammoth total of 392/4 in front of Sri Lanka. Rohit’s knock came off 153 balls and was laced with 12 huge sixes and 13 fours.

Chasing 393 runs to win, Sri Lanka managed to score just 251 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their quota of 50 overs to concede the match by 141 runs.

