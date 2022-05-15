On This Day in 2017: When Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma Create Women Cricket History With Record 320-run Stand

History was made on May 15, 2017 when Indian batter Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut set the record for the highest partnership in women’s ODIs as they added 320 for the first wicket in an ODI against Ireland in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Deepti went on score 188 from 160 balls. Her innings comprised 27 boundaries and 2 sixes. Punam, on the other hand, finished with 108. India amassed 356 on the board and then, went on to dismiss Ireland for 109.

This opening combination was a chanced one for India as their regular opener Smriti Mandhana was ruled out owing to an injury she suffered in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in 2017. Punam and Deepti came together to open the innings for the quadrangular series that involved South Africa, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Deepti and Punam were the stars with the bat in the series and they topped the batting charts and India went all the way to clinch the title. Deepti was brilliant with the ball as well, and she went on to post 347 runs while Punam finished with 283 runs.

This win came at a crucial juncture for the Indian team just ahead of the Women’s World Cup in 2017. Under Mithali Raj, India also marched on to the final of the tournament where they lost to England.

In 2020, Punam took to Twitter where she posted memories from the innings, calling it a “phenomenal day" on May 15, 2017. “I will remain grateful for this incredible partnership with @officialdeeptisharma for rest of my life.. thank you #icc and @officialdeeptisharma," she added.

The partnership was broken in the 46th over as India posted 358/2 in 50 overs. They took the match by 249 runs, as Ireland were bundled out for 109. Deepti chipped in with a wicket as well bat to make the performance even more memorable.

