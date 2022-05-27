On This Day in 2018: Chennai Super Kings Won Their Third IPL Title Defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad

After winning two IPL trophies in the first four seasons, Chennai Super Kings appeared as an invincible squad in the T20 tournament. Their dominance got halted as the MS Dhoni-led side failed to lift the prestigious trophy in the next six seasons. Then in the 2018 season, Chennai’s wait for the trophy came to an end as they managed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to clinch their third IPL title.

As Chennai Super Kings celebrate the fourth anniversary of their third IPL title today, it is time to recall their victory in 2018:

In the finals, Hyderabad’s innings got off to a terrible start as they lost their wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami (5 runs off 5 balls) in the second over of the match. Hyderabad’s other opening batter Shikhar Dhawan (26 runs off 25 balls) played a commendable knock to take his side to a comfortable position.

Along with Dhawan, skipper Kane Williamson (47 runs off 36 balls) contributed significantly. Williamson’s innings ended premature after Chennai spinner Karn Sharma dismissed him in the 13th over of the innings.

Yusuf Pathan played a blistering knock of 45 (not out) off 25 balls to help his side in reaching a formidable total of 178/6 in 20 overs. Pathan had smashed 4 boundaries and 2 sixes during his knock.

For Chennai, Lungi Ngidi, Karn, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket each in the final.

Chennai, during their run chase, did lose the crucial wicket of Faf du Plessis (10 runs off 11 balls) in the fourth over but Shane Watson displayed a stunning show as he scored a splendid century. Watson’s 117-run knock (not out) consisted of 11 boundaries and 8 sixes. Suresh Raina (32 runs off 24 balls) supported Watson in the run chase as eventually Chennai reached the target with nine balls remaining.

