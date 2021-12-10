On This Day in 2018: India Won Their First Test in Australia after 10 Years

On this day, Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli broke their Australia jinx by registering their first Test win Down Under in over a decade. Prior to their 2018 Adelaide win, the last time India defeated the Aussies in a red-ball game, it was 2008. Perth was the venue and spin wizard Anil Kumble was leading the charge of the visiting side.

In 2018, seasoned campaigner Ravichandran Ashwin ensured India’s win by bagging three wickets on the final day, including the last scalp of Josh Hazlewood. India defeated Australia by 31 runs to record their first Test win in Adelaide since 2003. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also played a key part in India’s historic win as they shared six wickets between them while Ishant

Sharma chipped in with one scalp in the fourth innings.

Chasing 323 runs in the final innings, Australia’s batting order failed in countering Indian bowlers as they lost their top five batters for 115 runs. However, Australian tailenders fought valiantly on the final day to almost deny India a much-deserved win.

The likes of Nathan Lyon (39 not out), Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc with 28 each made a valuable contribution with the bat to frustrate the visiting side. However, in the final session, they fell agonizingly short after Ashwin dismissed Hazlewood for 13 to end the Australian resistance.

Among notable performances from the Australian side, Shaun Marsh scored his tenth half-century but was removed by Bumrah on 60. Then Aussie skipper Tim Paine also fought tooth and nail as he stretched his innings to 41 runs before becoming the second victim of Bumrah.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had opted to bat first after winning the toss but his openers – KL Rahul (2 runs) and Murali Vijay (11 runs) – were not able to back his decision as they were removed cheaply from the attack.

India’s Test specialist Chesteshwar Pujara scored a hard-fought 123 runs off 246 with the tourists posting 250 runs in their first innings.

In reply, India bowled out Australia for 235 runs, taking a slender lead of 15 runs.

India performed much better in their second innings as they scored 307 runs to give Australia a tough target of 323 runs in the final innings.

It was never going to be easy for Australia to chase down 323 runs, especially in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, but they came close to giving India a scare before getting bundled out for 291 runs.

