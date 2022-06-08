On This Day In 2018: New Zealand Women's Team Record Highest-Ever Total of 491 Runs in ODI History

June 8, 2018, is a special date for die-hard cricket fans across the world. It was on this day, that the New Zealand Women’s cricket team posted the highest total in the history of One Day Internationals. New Zealand’s women team, which is also known as the White Ferns, put a mammoth total of 491-4 in their allotted 50 overs against Ireland at Dublin.

Winning the toss against Ireland, NZ captain Suzi Bates opted to bat first and opened the innings with Jess Watkin. Looking to give the team a good start, both the batters build a partnership and put a total of 172 runs before Watkin was dismissed by Gaby Lewis at a score of 62 runs.

However, the wicket did not create much impact on the situation of the game and Bates took the match forward with Maddy Green and the two accumulated 116 runs for the second wickets. Bates completed her century before finally getting dismissed at the score of 151 off Cara Murray’s bowling.

Advertisement

After Bates, it was Green’s turn to score a ton and she soon completed her first ODI century, that too in just 62 balls. Before getting dismissed in the 43rd over, Green scored 122 off just 77 deliveries. Towards the end of the innings, Amelia Kerr’s quickfire 81 off just 45 deliveries, took New Zealand to a total of 491-4, creating a record in ODI cricket.

In reply, the Irish batting line-up faced a complete collapse and wickets fell in heaps. Only Captain Laura Delany and batter Jennifer Gray were able to cross the score of 30, while 6 batters could not even touch the double-digit mark.

The White Ferns bundled out Ireland for just 144, winning the match by 347 runs. Leigh Kasperek scalped four wickets for the White Ferns.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here